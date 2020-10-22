A Place in the Sun star Jasmine Harman opens up about 'scary' coronavirus symptoms

A Place in the Sun presenter Jasmine Harman has opened up about her 'scary' time while suffering from coronavirus earlier this year. The Channel 4 presenter, who spends a lot of time abroad to film for the programme, contracted the virus, along with her husband and two children, and had a tough time with the symptoms.

Speaking to the Mirror back in August, the mum-of-two explained: "I actually took the kids out of school before everything closed. It was a really scary time because I was feeling quite poorly. I couldn't breathe properly."

Jasmine opened up about her scary symptoms from coronavirus

The 44-year-old added: "And I didn't go to the doctors or to hospital because the advice was to stay at home. Not having a sense of taste was annoying, but it wasn't such a bad thing because I actually lost weight right at the beginning because I couldn't be bothered to eat anything, or drink wine." She then quipped: "Though that only lasted about a week or two!"

Jasmine and her husband Jon, who met while he was working as a cameraman and she as a presenter in her early career, married in 2009 and share two children together: a daughter, Joy and a son, Albion.

Jasmine with her husband Jon

Although the family are fortunate to spend time away in Europe together for filming, the presenter did admit that she and her husband don't always get to spend as much time together as they'd like.

"Sometimes Jon and I don't see each other for a month at a time because I'll be away for a week and then I get back and he's gone. It has been quite nice to be all together as a family. I think the kids have really, really enjoyed having their parents around," she told the Mirror.

"Neither of us have worked because our industry has just shut down and there's not much filming-wise. You can’t do A Place In The Sun from home!"

