Everything you need to know about A Place in the Sun star Jean Johansson Here's all you need to know about the presenter and property expert

A Place in the Sun first aired 20 years ago and it seems the programme's popularity has only grown over the last two decades. As well as providing plenty of sunshine and holiday-home inspiration, the show has made household names out of its regular presenters - and Jean Johansson is one of our favourites!

MORE: A Place In The Sun star Leah Charles-King shares she battled with suicidal thoughts in emotional post

The TV personality has been a regular on the series since 2018. But what do we know about her life when the cameras are off? Keep reading to find out...

Jean Johansson: meet her family

Born in Kenya and raised in the Scottish city of Glasgow, Jean Johansson is now a recognisable face on Channel 4's A Place in the Sun. She is married to Finnish football player, Jonatan Johansson. The couple tied the knot in 2008 and now share a nine-year-old son Jonathan who they nickname "Junior". Along with her husband, Jean has successfully bought, developed and sold several properties.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jasmine Harman discusses heartbreaking mental health condition

Jean Johansson: details on her career

Jean Johansson began her television career after coming first place in a nationwide competition to find a fresh new face of children's TV. After a long and successful career presenting shows on CBBC and The Disney Channel, the presenter pivoted into daytime television.

READ: Escape To The Country star Jonnie Irwin worries fans in new episode – see comments

MORE: A Place In The Sun's Jonnie Irwin causes concern with cryptic Instagram post

Nowadays, alongside jetting off abroad to film A Place in the Sun, Jean fronts BBC's Animal Park and regularly appears on BBC's The One Show.

Jean has been married to ex-pro footballer Jonatan Johansson since 2008

The presenter has also had stints on ITV's This Morning, and even took part in Celebrity Masterchef in 2018.

Jean Johansson: A Place in the Sun

Jean Johansson became a part of the Channel 4 show two years ago, joining the likes of Johnnie Irwin, Jasmine Harman and Scarlette Douglas helping sunshine loving Brits relocate abroad.

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Jasmine Harman in tears after sharing candid weight gain photos

She recently opened up about how finding a couple their dream holiday home doesn't always go to plan. "I had a couple who I became friends with Stephen and Jonathan, and we did a show that was in Malaga," Jean told Metro. "This didn't go on camera, but Stephen refused to get out of the car because he didn't like the neighbourhood.

The star presents A Place in the Sun

"It took me forever just to coax him out of the car because he had hade up his mind that he would never live in that neighbourhood, so there would be no point in seeing the property," she continued. "I really had to stand my ground. I said to him 'You know, come in you could love the property and you could learn to love the neighbourhood, you can't judge it from sitting in the car"

The presenter added that it was those that remind her why she enjoys presenting the show, because they're "authentic and real."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.