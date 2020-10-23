BBC's Victoria Derbyshire to join I'm a Celebrity – report

BBC presenter Victoria Derbyshire has reportedly signed up to join this year's I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

According to The Sun, the newsreader is the fifth name to be confirmed in the line-up, after TV star Vernon Kay, former Strictly Come Dancing pro AJ Pritchard, EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer and Corrie favourite Beverley Callard. However, AJ stated this week that he will not be taking part.

MORE: I'm a Celebrity's start date and celebrity line-up: everything you need to know

The Sun report went on to say that Victoria, 52, had always been keen to join the reality TV show, but was mindful of travelling to Australia and leaving her family behind for several weeks. Given the new Welsh setting for this year's series, Victoria jumped at the chance when offered.

Loading the player...

WATCH: A closer look at the Welsh setting for this year's I'm a Celebrity

Victoria is perhaps best known for presenting her eponymous programme on BBC Two, from 2015 to March 2020. She still reads the news on the BBC from Monday to Wednesday mornings.

MORE: I'm a Celebrity's 12 rumoured contestants so far

MORE: I'm a Celebrity confirms future following Wales lockdown

In 2015, the mother-of-two was diagnosed with breast cancer but was thankfully given the all-clear two years later. She recorded video diaries about her cancer treatment, from her mastectomy through to her chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Victoria has reportedly signed up to this year's series

During an appearance on Loose Women in 2018, Victoria opened up about the terrifying prospect of writing goodbye letters to her sons, Oliver and Joe, ahead of her mastectomy.

Describing her anxiety and fear before the operation, she said: "The only way I could get to sleep the night before was to write two letters – one to Oliver who is my oldest son, who was 11 at the time, and one to Joe, who was eight at the time.

"Just to tell them how much I love them and remind them of funny things they'd done throughout their life. Remind them a bit about how they were born – because Oliver took ages to come out, Joe was out in two hours... they love those stories. Just remind them to be polite when they grow up and have manners."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.