Wales went back to a full lockdown status on Friday, but what does that mean for the future of the relocated latest series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!? Although concerns had been risen over whether the show would be proceeding following the news, ITV have confirmed to HELLO! that there are no plans to cancel the series, phew!

In a short statement, they said: "I'm A Celebrity continues to adhere to all relevant guidelines as well as our own strict Covid protocols."

WATCH: Take a tour of Gwrych Castle, the new host I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here

The official account for Gwrych Castle, where the show will be set, also revealed that it is allowed to go ahead. The tweet read: "Following the announcement today from the First Minister, the overriding message is that filming CAN continue in Wales providing related activity cannot be undertaken from home, and there is full compliance with Welsh law. We cannot wait to see I’m A Celebrity on our screens!"

Not only is the reality show coming back, but a new companion series will also be released with it! ITV recently confirmed that former Strictly star Vick Hope will be fronting I’m A Celebrity…The Daily Drop, which will be available on ITV Hub.

Vick Hope will present the new companion series

The synopsis reads: "On I’m A Celebrity…The Daily Drop, fans will be able to catch up on all the daily events from the castle and hear them discussed, debated and dissected by Vick and a lively panel of guests. Once the celebrities start to leave the castle they’ll also join Vick on The Daily Drop to share their experiences of life in camp."

Speaking about the new show, Vick said: "I'm so excited to be hosting I'm A Celebrity...The Daily Drop on ITV Hub. I’m A Celeb is such a brilliant show, loved by so many, and exactly what we all need right now. I’m very grateful to get to be a part of the stellar team behind it and can’t wait to see what this series has in store! I just know they’re going to go massive this year for the 20th anniversary, and give the audience absolutely top-drawer thrills and spills."

