I'm a Celebrity line-up, start date: everything you need to know Are you ready for the new series?

I'm a Celebrity will be back on our screens before long, and will give us the much-needed escapism from life in (partial) lockdown from its new setting: a supposedly haunted castle in Wales!

We can't wait for the new series, but how much do we know about it so far? Find out all the info we have about the return of the much-loved show...

How will I'm a Celebrity be different this year?

Due to lockdown restrictions, filming in Australia hasn't been possible so the new series will be filmed in a stunning castle in North Wales. However, just like the usual series, celebrities will be undertaking gruelling trials and nightmare challenges to win food and treats. This time, instead of becoming King of Queen of the Jungle, they will be crowned as Queen or King of the Castle!

Ant and Dec will be presenting the show in Wales

Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios said: “We are all really excited about a UK version of I’m A Celebrity. While it will certainly be different producing the show from the UK, the same tone and feel will remain.

"Our celebrities will probably have to swap shorts for thermals but they can still look forward to a basic diet of rice and beans and plenty of thrills and surprises along the way."

Is there an I'm a Celebrity trailer?

Ant and Dec are the stars in a series of trailers for the upcoming series based at Gwrych Castle. Unfortunately for the boys though, it looks like they haven't received the memo that they're not in Australia this time around! In the latest trailer, our favourite telly duo continues their journey to the castle, and decide to call Kiosk Kev for directions. Of course, they don't get the response they were hoping for!

WATCH: Ant and Dec are lost in Wales and need Kiosk Kev's help!

Who is in I'm a Celebrity's line-up for 2020?

Unfortunately no names have been confirmed just yet, but we have our theories! Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn, Love Island star Maura Higgins and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire's Coughing Major Charles Ingram are all rumoured to be taking part. See more of the rumoured line-up here!

Corrie's Lucy Fallon is among the rumoured contestants

Where is I'm a Celebrity being filmed?

Celebrity contestants will be camping out at Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales. A beautiful Grade I listed country house, the castle has 250 acres of verdant gardens and grounds and enjoys extensive views of former parkland and a deer park. It is also supposedly haunted!

The castle was built between 1812 and 1822

Gwrych Castle was built between 1812 and 1822, and it's said to be haunted by several of its former residents. Some visitors have reported feeling the presence of the old gamekeeper, a distressed dairymaid, and other household staff.

Will the Wales lockdown have an impact on the show?

Although concerns had been risen over whether the show would be proceeding following the news that Wales is back in a full lockdown, ITV has confirmed to HELLO! that there are no plans to cancel the series. In a short statement, they said: "I'm A Celebrity continues to adhere to all relevant guidelines as well as our own strict Covid protocols."

The show will also be celebrating its 20-year run

When is I'm a Celebrity's air date?

Although we don't have an exact air date just yet, we know that the show will be starting up again on ITV in November!

