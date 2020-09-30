Fans of I'm a Celebrity were delighted to hear the news that, while the show was unable to film in Australia due to COVID-19, it would be going ahead in Wales instead. So now that lockdown has been reintroduced with restrictions on movement between households in certain areas of Wales, what does that mean for the show? Find out here...

READ: Inside the haunted Welsh castle where I'm a Celebrity 2020 will be filmed

Although the latest update could hint that the show will be delayed or even cancelled, with bookies reportedly pricing up that the show will be forced to move location or simply be pulled from ITV's schedule, a spokesperson for the network told HELLO!: "I'm A Celebrity continues to adhere to all relevant guidelines as well as our own strict Covid protocols."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gwrych Castle to host I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here

They said "I'm A Celebrity continues to adhere to all relevant guidelines as well as our own strict Covid protocols." We certainly hope that stays the case!

The contestants, who are yet to be announced, will be camping at Gwrych Castle, Abergele in North Wales. The historic castle is nestled on a tree-lined hillside overlooking the Irish Sea and boasts a sprawling design and turrets spread across 250 acres of gardens and grounds - and is said to be haunted!

MORE: I'm a Celebrity UK location confirmed – see the Welsh castle

MORE: Ant McPartlin admits he never asked Holly Willoughby about her I'm a Celebrity stint

MORE: Who is in BGT star Declan Donnelly's family? All you need to know

The channel previously explained the new location in a statement which read: "Ant & Dec will host an adapted version of I'm A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! live every night on ITV from the castle this Autumn. As on the regular series, viewers will see the celebrities undertake gruelling trials and fun-filled challenges to win food and treats in the lead up to one of them being crowned, for the first time ever, King or Queen of the Castle.

Will the show be going ahead in Wales?

Richard Cowles, Director of Entertainment at ITV Studios, said: "The Australian jungle is such an integral part of the show it was a big challenge to find a UK location where we could continue to deliver what viewers love about I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.