Fans blown away after spotting this detail in The Undoing Are you watching the new Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant drama?

After much anticipation, brand new drama The Undoing arrived on Sky this week and immediately fans were hooked. The HBO series, which boasts Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant as its leading stars, tells the story of the Fraser family who find themselves entwined in a nightmare after a mysterious death. But there's one aspect of the series that has had fans talking.

MORE: The Undoing: Who killed Elena in the thriller starring Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant?

Taking to social media, plenty of viewers couldn't hide their amazement on discovering that the theme tune is sung by Nicole! One person tweeted: "Is Nicole Kidman singing the main theme for #TheUndoing??" along with a series of shocked faced emojis.

Fans were amazed after realising Nicole sings in theme tune

A second person said: "Update: It indeed is Nicole Kidman singing theme song to #TheUndoing". Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Nicole Kidman is singing the opening song of The Undoing! That's it, already I'm sold I love it!"

The four-part US drama, which is based on the 2014 novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz, has already received glowing reviews and has proved popular with audiences, as one person put it: "Nicole Kidman was fantastic and I loved seeing Hugh Grant on the small screen. Hope to see more of Donald Sutherland throughout the series. Very thrilling first episode!"

MORE: Nicole Kidman's daughters Sunday and Faith have roles in The Undoing – details

MORE: Nicole Kidman reveals husband Keith Urban's sweet gesture for new role

Hugh Grant stars alongside Nicole Kidman

The Undoing follows the lives of Jonathan and Grace Fraser (played by Nicole and Hugh), a wealthy New York-based couple whose world is turned upside down overnight by the occurrence of a violent death and Jonathan's disappearance. Grace is left with the pieces trying to protect their son while being followed by authorities and the media.

Hugh and Nicole have previously spokem about the show in an interview for Marie Claire. Opening up to Hugh about working with him, the Big Little Lies actress told the publication: "Well, I like you. So that was a really easy part.

"Because there was something very relaxed, obviously, because I'm Australian and you're British, we have that… I don't know, it's just a sense of humour. It's good chemistry."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.