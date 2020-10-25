The Undoing starring Nicole Kidman, Hugh Grant – all you need to know The American drama mini-series is available to watch in the UK on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV

Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant star in the much-anticipated mini-series, The Undoing, which will be available to watch on Sky Atlantic and Now TV from Monday 26 October, and HBO from Sunday 25 October.

The gripping show follows the lives of Grace and Jonathan Fraser, played by Nicole and Hugh, whose lives begin to unravel following a violent death, and a chain of revelations that will change their lives forever.

The stellar cast of The Undoing also includes Emmy nominee Edgar Ramirez, Ismael Cruz Cordova, as well as American Horror Story's Lily Rabe and Noah Jupe, who plays Nicole and Hugh's son Henry.

Donald Sutherland and Catherine Stamper also make up the stars in the show.

VIDEO: Nicole Kidman faces tough interview from Hugh Grant

What is The Undoing about?

The Undoing centres around wealthy New York couple, Grace and Jonathan Fraser, who live a privileged life with their son Henry, who attends the leading private school in the city.

But overnight, their perfect lives are changed forever after news of a violent death rocks their community, and Jonathan goes missing.

The Undoing stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant

Grace is left trying to piece everything together while protecting their son, all while being followed by the media and detectives wanting answers.

Who is the killer in The Undoing?

Now, while we would love to tell you more about who the killer is revealed to be in The Undoing, we can't!

But we can guarantee the show offers many twists and turns that will leave you surprised until the very end.

Just how well does Grace know her husband?

Is The Undoing based on real life?

The Undoing isn't based on a true story, but is inspired by the 2014 novel You Should Have Known by Jean Hanff Korelitz. There are some differences though.

Nicole Kidman on working with Hugh Grant in The Undoing

Nicole and Hugh have been friends for years and enjoyed working together in this exciting new drama.

Nicole and Hugh had a great time working together

Chatting to Marie Claire with Hugh, the star said: "Well, I like you. So that was a really easy part... Because there was something very relaxed, obviously, because I'm Australian and you're British, we have that… I don’t know, it’s just a sense of humour. It’s good chemistry."

Hugh agreed and Nicole continued: "We talked... I trust you. But that's also part of working together, I think, when you really click, then you sort of sit and you do talk and you share things and you open up.

The couple's on-screen son Henry is played by Noah Jupe

"You're incredibly honest. I'm always like, ‘Hugh, shush, you can't say that.’"

Where can I watch The Undoing?

The Undoing is available to watch on Sky Atlantic and Now TV from Monday 26 October in the UK, and HBO from Sunday 25 October in the US.

