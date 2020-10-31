Motsi Mabuse dazzles on Strictly with rose gold dress and gorgeous curls The Strictly judge is looking better than ever

Motsi Mabuse is killing it in the Strictly style stakes. The Strictly Come Dancing judge wowed viewers on Saturday night when she emerged in the most glamorous rose gold outfit.

The bubbly star dressed to impress in a one-shouldered Roland Mouret dress, which hugged her figure perfectly. The judge is styled by Sinead McKeefry, Claudia Winkleman's longtime stylist.

Motsi was styled by Sinead McKeefry

Motsi added a touch of sparkle to her look, accessorising with rose gold eye makeup and a glossy berry lip - expertly applied by her makeup artist, Marcus.

Her hair looked picture perfect - styled by Brad Thomas Cahill

Ever since the new series of Strictly has returned, Motsi has been impressing us with her stylish picks.

Work it!

For the series launch, she floored fans in a sparkly dress from Alex Perry in an eye-popping shade of orange.

Featuring long sleeves, padded shoulders and a fitted silhouette, Motsi's glamorous midi was sure to turn heads, especially when paired with strappy heels and a sleek brunette bob.

She shared some words of wisdom for the class of 2020 - who include Maisie Smith, Nicola Adams and Max George - saying, "Imagine if I woke up like this lol. I wish but I didn’t!! Thank you to my fabulous team!!

Motsi dazzled in orange for the launch show

'Boys and girls it’s a new season for the Glitterball challenge!!! I am super excited to back and alI I can say to all the contests like every year is!! Number 1 ....Reclaim your curiosity, your sense of adventure, and have some fun!!!"

The following week, Motsi rocked a glamorous, one-shoulder dress with a thigh-skimming hemline and a sweeping train.

Motsi wowed in white sequins last weekend

The sequinned white dress ensured the ballroom expert took centre stage on the judging panel. We can't wait to see what she wears next week!

Motsi and Strictly presenter Claudia Winkleman appear to have several similarities when it comes to their fashion choices, namely both working with stylist Sinead McKeefry.

