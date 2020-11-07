How much do Ant and Dec get paid for their different shows? The Geordie duo host BGT, I'm a Celebrity and more

Ant and Dec are probably one of the most popular TV double acts, so it's not surprising they each boast an impressive net worth.

Thanks to their decades of television work including projects such as SM:TV Live, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, and of course, Britain's Got Talent, they have acquired quite the fortune throughout their careers.

But just how much do the Geordie duo earn for their variety of popular TV shows? Keep reading to find out…

What is Ant and Dec's net worth?

Ant and Dec's current net worth is estimated to be around £62million each, although Ant's ex-wife, Lisa Armstrong, was reported to have received around half of his fortune in a divorce settlement which was reached in London in mid-January 2020.

However, the make-up artist issued a strongly worded denial on Twitter when rumours of this hit the headlines. She wrote: "Nope a load of nonsense AGAIN...."

Ant and Dec are said to be worth £62million each!

Ant and Dec also dabble in the property market and are believed to own properties worth around £10million combined.

In addition, the pair own the production company Mitre and promotions firm Hurley – named after Ant's dog. Ant owns another production company by himself, Teecourt, while Dec is the sole owner of production company Deecourt.

In 2019, the pair lost nearly £2.5 million after a luxury property complex in the Algarve they were investing in collapsed.

Ant and Dec have won numerous awards for their TV work over the years

How much do Ant and Dec earn for their TV shows?

Ant and Dec are reported to have signed a £40million, three-year deal with ITV earlier this year. The agreement means they will be paid the sum to host Britain’s Got Talent, I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, Saturday Night Takeaway and their most recent series Ant and Dec’s DNA Journey.

However, according to The Sun, their new deal could even end up being worth £50million if they decide to extend the three-year agreement.

How much do Ant and Dec get paid a month?

Their new deal would mean the duo earn a combined £3.3million a month from ITV.

