Ant and Dec break silence on new Britain's Got Talent judge following David Walliams controversy The duo appeared on Lorraine on Friday morning

Ant and Dec have spoken out about the future of Britain's Got Talent and the ITV show's new judge after it was reported that David Walliams would not be returning.

The presenting duo, who have been the face of the talent competition since the beginning, appeared on Friday morning's edition of Lorraine to discuss the year ahead and, although Ant and Dec didn't reveal finer details about the situation, they did confirm the show would be back.

Lorraine began by asking them: "Loads of things are happening this year, as always. Britain's Got Talent is coming back?" They both responded: "Yes, Britain's Got Talent is coming back." Lorraine then asked further: "And with a different judge, but we don't know who?"

Dec confirmed this in his response, stating: "We don't know!" Lorraine then added: "There'll be a queue forming, that's the best job in the world sitting there watching these folks do silly things." Dec laughed and agreed, adding: "It's brilliant."

Ant and Dec appeared on Friday's Lorraine

The news of a new judge comes soon after it was reported that David Walliams would not be returning to his position as a judge after he was found making offensive comments about two previous contestants in leaked transcripts.

David's comments, which were made back in 2020 at the London Palladium, revealed that he had called one contestant an expletive, and said of another: "She's like the slightly boring girl you meet in the pub that thinks you want to [expletive] them, but you don't…

David Walliams has reportedly stepped down from BGT

"It's the last thing on your mind, but she's like: 'Yep, I bet you do! No I don't! I had a bit of a [expletive], but now it's going, it's now shrivelled up inside my body."

David released a statement apologising: "These were private conversations and – like most conversations with friends – were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry."

The show also released a statement, and a spokesperson for ThamesTV said: "Although relating to a private conversation almost three years ago, the language used was inappropriate. Even though it was private, those involved have been spoken to and reminded of their responsibilities and the show’s expectations as to future professional conduct."

