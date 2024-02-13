Ant McPartlin on fatherhood: Everything BGT star has said about becoming a dad

Ant McPartlin and his wife Anne-Marie are the picture of romance.

The couple, who wed in 2021 in a stunning ceremony at St Michael Church in Heckfield, Hampshire, tend to keep themselves and the details of their marriage and family life private, but have been spotted out and about attending sports events like Wimbledon, industry events and award ceremonies.

The pair were event photographed returning from a sunny trip to Dubai at the beginning of the year, which prompted some to speculate that they were expecting their first child, however, neither party has officially confirmed this.

© Getty Ant Married Anne-Marie in August 2021

Meanwhile, following their holiday, Ant, 48, has thrown himself back into work now that the auditions for Britain's Got Talent have got underway.

But when he's not side-by-side with his presenting partner Declan Donnelly, what is there to know about Ant and Anne-Marie's family?

Here's everything the presenter has said about the prospect of becoming a dad.

Back in 2013, Ant, who was married to ex-wife Lisa Armstrong at the time, addressed the rumour that he was waiting until the other half of the presenter duo Dec Donnelly had met someone before he had children.

"There's a rumour that we do everything together and I'm holding off having kids till Dec finds himself Mrs Right," Ant said. He then admitted he "loved that idea" but said it wasn't true, however, admitted he had wanted children "for a while."

© Getty Ant and Anne-Marie married in 2021

Ant, was married to Lisa, who is a makeup artist on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, for 12 years before they split in 2018. During their time together, Ant was honest about how he and Lisa had wanted to start a family, but how it was difficult "when you get a bit older."

In addition to opening up about his desire to have children, Ant has been vocal about how he's a "romantic" at heart and adores showing Anne-Marie, 46, with affection.

© Ricky Vigil M Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie pictured in 2021

When the pair got engaged over Christmas in 2020, Ant revealed to Digital Spy: "It was a lovely way to end the year. I'm a romantic at heart. You know, there were flowers and afternoon tea in front of the Christmas tree. Lovely. It was lovely."

What's more, Anne-Marie, is a mum to two grownup daughters from a previous marriage and it seems that the blended family get along brilliantly, with Ant being described as a "doting father figure" to the two girls, according to MailOnline.

© Getty Ant McPartlin and Anne-Marie Corbett attend the National Television Awards 2021

Previously speaking to The Telegraph, Ant made a rare comment about his wife's children and spoke highly of them, so it's clear they get on well.

"I've got two step-daughters, 13 and 15 and they are more socially aware at that age than I was in my mid-20s – than I still am," he said.

Ant previously said of his wife: "She's been my rock. She's a beautiful soul. We're very happy. I'm in the best place I've been in my life. It's great."