eva-longoria

As a high-profile Latina, Eva is aware she's a role model and regularly uses her platform for good, supporting farmworkers' rights and Latinos' rights. The Hollywood actress opened Eva's Heroes, a charity that helps developmentally disabled children, shortly after finding fame on Desperate Housewives.

Eva, who these days is also a director and producer, then launched her eponymous foundation in 2012 with the goal of helping Latinas build better futures for themselves and their families through education and entrepreneurship, thereby empowering the whole Latino community.

Since the pandemic hit, Eva has teamed up with Justice for Migrant Women and helped launch Momento Latino, a coalition supporting the Latino community as one of the hardest hit during coronavirus.

"Eva always thinks about others before herself, which is reflected in every aspect of her life... She is probably the kindest person I know." - Maria Bravo

Actress, entrepreneur and founder of the Global Gift Foundation, Maria Bravo has been a close friend of Eva's for two decades.

"Eva is the epitome of kindness and this hasn't changed in the 20 years that I've known her," Maria told HELLO!.

"She always thinks about others before herself, which is reflected in every aspect of her life; from her activism, philanthropy, her acting and directing in Hollywood all the while empowering women and Latinos. In her personal life, she is just as generous, helping and inspiring everyone around her.

"Not many people know she has a sister with special needs who taught Eva one of her first lessons in kindness. Upon finding her sister without her coat, Eva asked her why someone would steal her coat.

"To which her sister replied, 'Someone who was colder than me!' From then on Eva has always thought first and foremost of helping others and is probably the kindest person I know."

