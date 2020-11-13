amanda-holden

The TV star and radio presenter is a strong advocate for the NHS and has credited the healthcare system for quite literally saving her life when she fell into a coma during the delivery of her daughter in 2012.

The year before, Amanda also relied on the NHS when her baby boy Theo was sadly delivered stillborn, describing how hospital staff treated her like "family" and "with such care".

So in a bid to help the health service when it was under particular pressure this year, Amanda released a single of herself singing the classic Over the Rainbow, with all proceeds going to NHS Charities Together.

"She truly is one of the kindest people you will ever come across. She's ace. And she's really bloody funny." - Angela Griffin, Amanda's close friend

During the first lockdown, the Britain's Got Talent judge also lent a helping hand to her friends, with Angela Griffin revealing to HELLO!: "There was one day during the first lockdown when flour was selling out, I said, 'I just need some flour! I can't find flour anywhere!'

"I know this isn't bandaging people up, but the next day Amanda sent her lovely driver who came to the house with three different types of flour.

"And it's on so many different levels that she does those kinds of things, she truly is one of the kindest people you will ever come across. She's ace. And she's really bloody funny."

