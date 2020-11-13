kate-garraway

Kate regularly rolls up her sleeves and takes on a charity challenge, such as when she appeared in five West End shows in one day for Global’s Make Some Noise campaign or downed a load of disgusting smoothies (fish eyes and guts and liquified English breakfast anyone?).

She's also an ambassador for the Make-a-Wish Foundation, which helps seriously ill children and young people's wishes come true.

"Kate is one of the nicest, kindest and most genuine people I've met in showbiz." Piers Morgan, Kate's Good Morning Britain co-star

"She's also a wonderful companion at a party - on numerous occasions, if she knew I was feeling awkward, she'd bring me into her circle and introduce me to people she knew I'd click with." - Susanna Reid, Kate's Good Morning Britain co-star

Kate has also been a source of strength during her husband Derek Draper's ongoing health battle, and would jump to help any of her friends if they were in the same position, as Piers Morgan rightly told HELLO!: "Kate is one of the nicest, kindest and most genuine people I've met in showbiz, always willing to help out with any favour that anyone needs and the first to praise someone's success or commiserate if they've had a bad time over something.

"That's why there's been such an outpouring of love and support for her over Derek - she'd be there for any of us if the situation was reversed."

Her Good Morning Britain co-star Susanna Reid also chimed in: "Kate is such a warm and loving person. She is adored by everyone she meets. One of the hallmarks of her kindness is that despite her hectic schedule, she always has time for people. Whether that is a chat after a tricky programme, or a call when she knows you are going through a tough time.

"She is the best company, generous of spirit and her kindness always comes with a smile and a sense of humour. She's going through the toughest of times herself and is an inspiration to those around her."

