alex-jones

The One Show presenter regularly uses her celebrity platform to push good causes, from supporting Action for Children to beat child hunger, to acting as a patron for the Kidney Wales Foundation, which helps support families whose members are suffering from renal disease.

But Alex also puts her money where her mouth is - swimming across Loch Ness for Sport Relief, as well as caving in the Brecon Beacons. Phew!

She's also one of the nicest people in showbiz, as her close friend and former co-star Steph McGovern can attest. "Alex has shown me loads of kindness over the years not least because she is one of my very good mates," Steph told HELLO!

"We always have each other's backs and I think it's all the little things Alex does which shows true kindness. Like picking up the slack when I'm ill and we're filming together, or making me laugh when I might be feeling a bit low. Oh and even daft things like pointing out when my makeup has smudged. Might sound trivial, but in TV land all that kind of stuff matters!

"Also when I was heavily pregnant I couldn't find any nice clothes that didn't make me feel frumpy. Before I even said anything, Alex handed me a bag of clothes that she'd loved when she was pregnant. It included a jumpsuit which became my fave pregnancy outfit, I even wore it to the TV Choice Awards!"

