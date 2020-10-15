Matt Baker is returning to The One Show! Matt hosted the show with Alex Jones from 2011 to 2020

It's been almost seven months since Matt Baker's last day presenting on The One Show. And now he is preparing to make a return! The 42-year-old is making his big comeback to take part in the 10th Rickshaw Challenge, to help raise money for BBC's Children in Need.

MORE: Matt Baker shares unseen wedding photo as he celebrates anniversary

The happy news was announced on Thursday’s episode of The One Show by host Alex Jones.

Loading the player...

WATCH: One Show host Matt Baker holds back tears in his exit speech

This year'’s Rickshaw Challenge will take on a different format due to the COVID-19 restrictions. he team plan to ride the equivalent of Matt’s first solo Rickshaw ride in 2011, from Edinburgh to London – 332 miles in a straight line - but from within the iconic grounds of 'Glorious' Goodwood.

MORE: Matt Baker's amazing home transformation revealed

Matt is returning to take part in the Rickshaw Challenge

The fundraisers plan to take on the mammoth challenge starting on Friday 6th November, and will have to cover a variety of terrains to reach their target each day, in time for a live broadcast into The One Show each evening at 7pm.

MORE: Matt Baker shares heartbreaking news with fans

Matt made the decision to leave The One Show in March after nine years fronting the programme, in order to spend more time with his family. The TV star shares Luke and 10-year-old Molly with his wife, Nicola Mooney.

The star with his wife Nicola

Explaining his reasons, Matt told viewers that while he was excited about future new career opportunities, "most of all, I'm looking forward to spending evenings with my wife Nicola, and finally getting to put my kids to bed".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.