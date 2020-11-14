Giovanni Pernice sends fans into meltdown with Strictly outfit The Strictly star looked fab in pink

Giovanni Pernice rocked the stage with his Strictly partner Ranvir Singh on Saturday, and fans were in awe of the professional dancer's outfit.

Storming the stage in a bright pink shirt that he wore unbuttoned, Giovanni's torso was on full show as he strutted around the dancefloor.

SEE: Who is Giovanni Pernice dating after split from Ashley Roberts?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Janette Manrara reveals incredible outfit

It wasn't long before his fans rushed to Twitter to talk about his look.

MORE: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice reveals secret backstage conflicts

RELATED: Giovanni Pernice's holiday with Aljaz Skorjanec is so luxurious

"Can we please talk about Giovanni's outfit?" said one.

"Giovanni's shirt is really something," added another, with a third saying: "Giovanni serving looks tonight!"

Fans loved the Strictly star's look!

Giovanni and Ranvir's chemistry was through the roof on Saturday, with head judge Shirley Ballas telling the pair: "There is a definitely strong chemistry between this team for sure."

We think Ranvir did an amazing job on the dancefloor, especially considering the state of her feet earlier in the week!

On Friday, the GMB star shared a photo of her feet following a week of Quickstep rehearsals.

In the snap, posted on Instagram, the Strictly Come Dancing competitor's foot not only appeared swollen, but also suffered bruising and even cuts.

Pink was the word on Saturday

"Blood on the dancefloor! And a swollen foot… hello Quickstep!" the journalist wrote alongside the painful-looking picture.

But it's not all cuts and bruises, rehearsals for the popular BBC One show also left Ranvir lighter on the scales!

In October, the 43-year-old explained on air that she has lost half a stone since she started preparing for the dance competition.

The conversation about her slimmed-down frame began when the presenter's co-stars Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan commented on Ranvir's new look.

Susanna said: "My goodness, you look like you've been in a training room, working hard!"

Ranvir asked: "Are you saying I look a bit slimmer?" To which Piers replied: "You do look slimmer!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.