Giovanni Pernice's Italian holiday with Aljaz Skorjanec is so luxurious - see the photos to prove it The Strictly Come Dancing professionals enjoyed a well-deserved break

Giovanni Pernice made his fans green with envy over the weekend by jetting off to the Italian coast for a holiday with fellow Strictly Come Dancing professional Aljaz Skorjanec.

MORE: Strictly's Nadiya Bychkova looks sensational in bikini as she holidays in Croatia

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the star shared several photos of his luxurious break in Portofino, where he stayed in the Belmond Hotel Splendido. The restored former 16th-century monastery is loved by celebrities such as Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor - and with two restaurants, a cocktail bar, a heated outside pool and a wellness centre, we can see why!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's rumoured 2020 contestants

The 29-year-old revealed his room - which starts at €1,353 per night (about £1218) - boasts stunning views overlooking the rolling hills, harbour and the pool. Located on the Italian Riviera, the fishing village is known for its pastel-coloured houses, seafood restaurants and gorgeous yachts, all of which were visible in Giovanni's holiday snaps.

Giovanni revealed the view from his room at the Belmond Hotel Splendido

While the hotel offers plenty of delicious food options, Giovanni chose to venture into the village for a meal with Aljaz which included fresh seafood such as squid, king prawns and a wedge of lime. With cobbled streets and uninterrupted views of the water, it's safe to say the pair made fans jealous with their idyllic lunch.

Giovanni and Aljaz enjoyed a seafood lunch in Portofino

The Strictly pros enjoyed a well-deserved break following a busy week which saw them team up with Neil Jones for a week of dance lessons and Q&A sessions, which they called 3 To Tango.

The Strictly professionals' break follows their week of dance lessons

"Myself, Neil and Giovanni are excited to announce 3 to Tango a one-off special week of dance lessons and Q&A with just us. From Monday 29th June until Friday 3rd July," Aljaz announced on Instagram in June, before encouraging anyone interested to email them. Fans were beside themselves with anticipation and excitement. One commented: "This is so exciting and I can't wait," and another added: "Sounds brilliant! Just what we need. Email sent, can't wait to hear more."

SEE: Strictly tragedies: from Willie Thorne to Sir Bruce Forsyth