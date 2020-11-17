How A Place in the Sun's Ben Hillman finished a £15k home restoration for £500 The presenter and his wife have spent the past four years renovating their home

It's safe to say the presenters on A Place in the Sun know a thing or two about properties. One star of the show, Ben Hillman, has been imparting his expert knowledge and wisdom to hopeful home buyers for the past five years – so it's no wonder the TV host has applied the same techniques to his own house.

Ben and his wife Gaby have been renovating their home in Brighton since purchasing the property back in 2016 and have done an impressive job, not just on the extension, but on saving some cash, too.

The father-of-two recently opened up about how the couple managed to save a huge amount of money by implementing a new approach to improvements for the 1934 four-bedroom house as a result of the lockdown. Ben told Metro Online: "We had been saving money for the bathroom but spent that money on shopping.

"I had spent so much money on the house [in the past] but lockdown made me reassess what money I'm chucking at it. We went from spending £15,000 on a bathroom to £500. But even though it's super-budget, it's great and just as pleasing. Lockdown has taught me to be more inventive."

The presenter shared his stylish new bathroom on social media

The Channel 4 presenter went on to reveal how they swapped out more expensive materials, replacing them with more every day, frugal materials such as birch and specific paints for decoration.

Ben has been married to his wife, Gaby, since 2011. Soon after the couple tied the knot, they welcomed their first daughter, Hope Blossom, and then their second daughter Honour Willow. The presenter also opened up about how his two daughters enjoy helping their parents when it comes to work on the house.

Ben with his wife Gaby

He told Metro: "They are my DIY girls and join me on my adventures. During the build I did the A Place In The Sun walk round with them, saying, 'Imagine how it's going to look like when it's finished.'"

