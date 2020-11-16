Who are Escape to the Chateau's Philip and Janet Barnard-Brown? The couple appeared on the DIY spin-off of the Channel 4 show

Escape to the Chateau on Channel 4 is a much-loved TV show, so it's no wonder that its spin-off show, Escape to the Chateau: DIY, has proved just as popular.

While Dick and Angel Strawbridge are the usual stars of the programme, the DIY version has introduced viewers to some new faces, including Philip and Janet Barnard-Brown. Find out all you need to know about the couple here...

Philip and Janet Barnard-Brown are an Australian couple who lived in the UK for over twenty years before moving to the south of France.

After purchasing their dream home, Château de la Fare, located in the rural area near Alès in the southern region, in 2012, the couple have spent the past few years working on the building, before moving in permanently earlier this year.

While living in the UK, Philip even worked for the royal family. "Working in the Royal Household was an honour and to be senior coachman to Her Majesty was an experience that will live with my family and I forever," he told Complete France earlier this year.

The couple live in their Chateau in the south of France

"Nineteen years in service is a large part of my life and I was lucky enough to be part of many major ceremonial events such as the Queen's Golden Jubilee, the wedding of William and Kate and most recently Harry and Meghan."

On the work that needed to be carried out on the property, the husband and wife told Complete France: "For the first six or seven years all work done was to make the old stable area liveable for our holidays, painting and decorating. Now we are living here our sights have turned to the main château itself."

Philip once worked as a senior coachman for the royal household

Janet and Philip are clearly enjoying huge success since their move. They rent out their chateau for guests wanting a taste of the south of France and started appearing on the Channel 4 show.

"Being on the show was so amazing," said Janet. "From an exposure point of view, it did wonders for us. Secondly was meeting all the other château owners and sharing our DIY experiences. Some people are so creative and inventive.

"Also, it is nice to know the problems you face, during the restoration process, are shared by others. We have found the whole Escape to the Château: DIY experience inspiring, so glad we are part of it."

