Strictly's Janette Manrara struggling to be apart from husband Aljaz Skorjanec The dancer is missing her husband

This week marks one month since Strictly Come Dancing returned with ten new celebrities fighting for the Glitter Ball and whilst viewers couldn't be happier to have the show back on their TV screens every Saturday night – one professional dancer is struggling.

With the new social distancing guidelines in place, professional dancers are only allowed to mix with their partners – meaning that married couple Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have been forced to live apart until the end of the competition.

And it's been a particularly hard time for 37-year-old Janette, who this week celebrated her birthday.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Aljaz's family send special birthday package to Janette

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday night, the Strictly pro shared a clip, put together by a fan, showing her and Aljaz's most romantic moments together.

"Miss him... so much," she wrote across the video, whilst adding a huge 'LOVE' emoji too.

On Tuesday she also had sweet words for her husband of three years, calling him the "love of my life," in the sweetest post.

Janette is missing her husband

"Wow.... waking up after my birthday yesterday and feeling so overwhelmed w/ love and joy for ALL of your messages! Although it was a strange one during a COVID lockdown, I have never felt more connected to all of you.

"I shed a happy tear last night reading the kind words you all had to say about me. All I kept thinking is how grateful I am to be 37 years old, married to the love of my life, w/ the most wonderful family and friends, w/ the most AMAZING online community, and also still having the passion to chase BIG dreams!"

She added: "I know this year has been tough for all of us, but my birthday yesterday was just another reminder at how much love and kindness truly does conquer all! THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart for every single message! I’m in awe at how much love and light there really is in this world for us all to share w/ one another always...."