The Strictly Come Dancing finale airs on Saturday, and we will finally find out whether Maisie and Gorka, Bill and Oti, Jamie and Karen or HRVY and Janette will be taking home the Glitterball trophy.

Should Janette Manrara win the show for the first time ever with her celebrity partner by her side, the moment will certainly be bittersweet due to the COVID-19 rules in the studio.

The winning couple are usually inundated with hugs from their fellow contestants as the crowd cheers. Indeed, who doesn't remember Karen running to Kevin and telling him, 'You did it!', or Kelvin and Oti being carried over the shoulders of their fellow colleagues?

However, this year will be very different as HELLO! understands that the winner of the show will have to wait until they have left the studio to reunite with loved ones, meaning that the professional dancer won't be able to celebrate the euphoria of the moment with her husband, fellow Strictly pro Aljaž Škorjanec.

Janette is in the final with her celebrity partner, HRVY

Furthermore, unlike other years, family and friends won't be able to be in the audience either, and so will, unfortunately, have to cheer on their loved ones from the comfort of their living rooms rather than joining in during the exciting evening at the studio.

Janette and Aljaž have been isolating in separate bubbles in order to appear on the show, and he previously explained on podcast The Power of Ten: "You know, Janette and I've been together for over ten years. We've pretty much lived and worked together for all of those ten years.

The pair have been isolating separately for the show

"And so if we're going to ask her that question, she's going to probably tell you, 'Oh, I'm loving it.' But, you know you know what? Both of us consciously made that sacrifice. And I feel like on the greater scheme of things, it's a small sacrifice. We both love this show so much. This show gave us, you know, an enormous amount of fun, an enormous amount of pride and, you know, and joy over the last eight years."

HRVY previously opened up about why he wants his dance partner to win the show during the semi-final, telling viewers: "This woman right here. She's been on it for eight years and she's never got to the final. She so deserves it. Don't vote for me, vote for Janette."

