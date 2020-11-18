Viewers are not happy with Great British Bake Off semi-final result Warning! Spoilers for last night's episode ahead…

Tuesday evening saw the Great British Bake Off reach an intense semi-final, with the bakers all feeling the pressure to impress Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith in a bid to win a place in the grand finale.

But it seems that while many are big fans of the final three – others were left furious at the result. Warning! Spoilers ahead…

After Peter was named star baker for his impressive skills throughout the episode, Noel Fielding announced that it was to be Hermine that would miss out on a shot of winning the competition. Plenty took to social media to express their anger at the choice, claiming Hermine was a worthy finalist.

One person wrote: "Tomorrow is a national day of mourning, farewell Hermine, the 2020 bake off Queen #GBBO #BakeOff." A second person echoed this, tweeting: "YES HELLO I'D LIKE TO REPORT A ROBBERY!" #bakeoff #fuming."

Fans were devastated to see Hermine leave the tent

A third Bake Off fan reasoned: "I'm a big fan of Laura but can't help but feel Hermine was more consistent and deserved to be in the final #bakeoff," while a fourth wrote: "I was genuinely CONVINCED that Hermine would win this year. #GBBO."

Meanwhile, former Bake Off contestant Michael Chakraverty was keen to reason the debate, writing: "REMEMBER you can show solidarity with your fave going home WITHOUT [criticising] the others #GBBO."

Next week marks the grand finale

Many of his followers agreed, with one person commenting: "Well said - they're all lovely people and very talented bakers. Always sad to see a baker go, especially at this stage. A real shame to see Hermine go, but she's still a phenomenal baker and was a joy to watch her. Good luck to our three finalists!"

It was an intense episode in the tent for patisserie week. The bakers were tasked with creating Baba au Rhum savarins for the technical, a Danish cornucopia for the technical and a showstopper of cakes that served mixed results from the bakers. The finalists competing for next week's coveted title include Laura, Peter and Dave.

