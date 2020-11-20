Fans in tears over Hermine's farewell letter on The Great British Bake Off The final of the show will see Peter, Laura and Dan go head to head to win the famous glass cake plate

Great British Bake Off fans were devastated to see Hermine leave the show on Tuesday after coming last in the Showstopper challenge.

MORE: Great British Bake Off's Laura hits back at critics: 'It's not my fault'

The keen baker, who just missed out on making it to the final three, wrote a letter about leaving the baking tent, and it has had viewers in tears!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Matt Lucas spoofs Boris Johnson in hilarious Bake Off opener

She wrote: "When I left my house that Tuesday morning in November 2019 (feels like the 1800s looking back) never did I imagine that I will be filling a GBBO form. Looking back, I am so glad I was encouraged to do so.

"It has been an absolute privilege to have made it to the tent to have baked alongside 11 fantastic bakers each with their own strength. The camaraderie was amazing. The friendship meant that although it was a competition, I always felt I was competing against my better self. Never against the other bakers."

Hermine left the show after the semi-final

She continued: "I bake from the heart and all I wanted to do was put a smile on the judges' faces with my bakes and ever week as they enjoyed my flavours it filled my heart with so much joy... In 80s week, hearing Steven say how proud he was of me brought happy tears to my eyes... The journey has proved to me that being yourself is all you need to be."

One fan wrote: "What a wonderful person... well done Hermine," while another added: "NOOOOOOO, HERMINE! DEVASTATED. The judging was brutal, they were so mean to you because of their extra high expectations in patisserie week."

MORE: Paul Hollywood defends GBBO's Laura Adlington after semi-final backlash

MORE: Great British Bake Off star Manon Lagrève announces engagement

MORE: Meet Bake Off star Noel Fielding's partner Lliana Bird

Paul Hollywood has spoken out in defence of Laura, who went through to the final instead of Hermine, after she received online abuse following the episode.

Paul Hollywood recently defended Laura, who made it into the final

Taking to Instagram, he wrote: "Those of you who may not be aware how Bake Off works or new to the series may have missed what we have ALWAYS done on Bake Off judging.

"Each week stands on its own!! It never matters what any baker has done in previous weeks. Even if you win 4/5 star bakers and then have a bad week you will be at risk of going sadly. It’s the rule that has been in place for 11 years!!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.