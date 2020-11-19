Great British Bake Off's Laura hits back at critics: 'It's not my fault' Laura took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the reaction from Tuesday's episode

Great British Bake Off star Laura has hit back at critics who have slated her making it into the final of the hit baking show.

Following the semi-finals on Tuesday, there was a Twitter storm as some viewers demanded that Hermine should had gone through to the final instead of Laura.

Laura responded to the trolling, writing: "It's easy to sit there on your sofa and judge. But I am a real person with feelings. Please take a moment to consider your words before you judge someone you've never met and whose food you've never tasted."

She added: "It's ok to be sad your favourite person didn't go through, but please remember it's not my fault. I don't make the decisions. GBBO is all about kindness and I haven't seen much of that on here."

Fans were full of support for the talented baker, with one writing: "I think you did deserve to get through to the final! The judges always say taste is the MOST important thing and you always have that. Don’t listen to the nasty comments you don’t need that. Hermine was an excellent baker too."

Laura hit back at trolls

Another added: "Loved #GBBO this year - best ever? This one's a legend - @LauraAdlington can bake, can chat, if you don't win, you'll still be a winner."

Paul Hollywood has also defended Laura on Instagram, writing: "I’ve heard of some sad people trolling Laura, it’s disgusting behaviour. Those of you who may not be aware how Bake Off works or new to the series may have missed what we have ALWAYS done on Bake Off judging.

"Each week stands on its own!! It never matters what any baker has done in previous weeks. Even if you win 4/5 star bakers and then have a bad week you will be at risk of going sadly. It’s the rule that has been in place for 11 years!"

