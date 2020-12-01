Escape to the Country star Nick Chapman reveals how her day has been a 'fail' - and we can relate! Have you started this Christmas activity yet?

Escape to the Country star Nicki Chapman took to Twitter to discuss how she had already experienced a 'Tuesday fail' while trying to be organised and write all of her Christmas cards.

Taking to the social media network in the early hours of the morning, she wrote: "Can’t sleep. Any one else writing their Christmas cards? Have managed to buy this year either cards that have to have a large 1st class stamp on them, or cards with envelopes that refuse to stick. Tuesday fail & it’s only 5.40 am."

Her followers were quick to reply with their own early morning activities, with one writing: "Just cleaned behind the radiators in between chatting to my daughter in Australia on messenger. Happy and safe Christmas lockdown Nicki."

Nicki presents Escape to the Country

Another added: "Sometimes it’s just one of those days! Next the ink will run out from your pen!" A third person added: "I’ve just got up. Not writing cards but went outside to look at the moon as the light from it was flooding through the bathroom window!"

Nicki and the Escape to the Country team have been able to continue filming the show with social distancing measures being implemented. Nicki's co-star, Jonnie, even shared a recent update on the upcoming episodes.

The presenter, who has been a part of the show since 2010, posted a photo of the gorgeous filming location as he geared up for his first day back at work. He wrote: "First day back at work filming for @escape_country. Things are a little different with social distancing but great to be back in the saddle! #ruralliving #countrylife #countryliving."

