Escape to the Country's Nicki Chapman reunites with co-star for special reason The presenter is fronting a new series of the BBC show

Escape to the Country is the perfect calming daytime TV programme we all need right now. The show, which has aired since 2002, has made household names out of its presenters, and two favourites from the programme even reunited for a sweet reason recently.

MORE: Escape the Country's Nicki Chapman opens up about devastating brain tumour diagnosis

Taking to Instagram back in October, presenter and broadcaster Nicki Chapman posted a photo of herself and Jonnie Irwin as they reunited virtually to co-host the First Time Buyer awards!

Escape to the Country presenter Nicki Chapman

The snap showed the two presenters enjoying a tipple on a video chat, and Nicki wrote in the caption: "We started early this morning. Cheers!" complete with a champagne emoji. She added: "Hosting & celebrating @firsttimebuyermag Readers Awards 2020 - this time with a difference. Loved being side by side with my mate @jonnieirwintv.

"Well done to the FTB Magazine team helping those wanting to get on that property ladder & buy their first home, giving them practical & sound advice in these uncertain times. Congratulations to this year's winners."

Nicki and Jonnie reunited for an on-screen celebration

Many fans were loving the duo's style of celebrating. One person wrote in the comments: "Ha ha... why am I not surprised," while a second said: "Cheers Chappers." Another fan added: "Y'all are the best!!!!"

MORE: Escape to the Country's Jules Hudson shares rare photo of family member

MORE: Meet Escape to the Country star Alistair Appleton's husband Daniel

Soon after Nicki posted the picture, the presenter then posted a sneak peek of the brand new series of Escape to the Country. The clip shows Nicki taking a hopeful couple around the picturesque town of Shropshire.

The presenter also shared a clip of the new series

The former Pop Idol presenter captioned the video: "Brand New Escape Alert. Also filmed when we were allowed to hug. Join me today for a new rural @escape_country to Shropshire & Herefordshire with the delightful Ken & Lisa, looking for their ideal home in the county.

"Get ready for some beautiful properties plus me getting very excited about model planes at @westonparkofficial model air show. I know! They were incredible."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.