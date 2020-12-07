Here's what the Home Alone kids look like now Can you believe it's been 30 years since the film's release?

Home Alone is such a classic Christmas film, and so for everyone who loves to watch Kevin's shenanigan over and over again during the festive period, it's like Kevin's family are our family.

MORE: 7 best onesies to wear while watching cheesy Christmas movies

But since the film is now celebrating its 30th anniversary, it goes without saying that Kevin and his brothers, sisters and cousins aren't children anymore! So what happened to the cast members of Home Alone after they got home in time for Christmas?!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Fabulous movies coming out in December

Macaulay Culkin - Kevin McCallister

Since briefly retiring from acting at the age of 14, Macaulay was a regular voiceover artist in Robot Chicken, Changeland and most recently made an appearance as himself on sitcom The Jim Gaffigan Show. He is also set to join the next series of American Horror Story.

Devin Ratray - Buzz McCallister

Kevin's bully brother has a thriving acting career, and most recently appeared in The Lennon Report and Masterminds, with two more projects lined up for 2017.

GET SHOPPING: Your Christmas gift guide for 2020

Speaking about the impact Home Alone had on his career during an interview with Complex, Devin said: "Being in Home Alone always helps. It certainly does, you know, [because] people can instantly [have] name recognition and face recognition, and they recognise the movie and now instantly remember my part, which at least gives validity to future projects or auditions I go for. Of course, you know, it was a quarter of a century ago, so I’m a totally different person."

Hillary Wolf - Megan McCallister

You got it - Kevin's mean older sister Megan went on to become a Olympian in judo for Team US for the 1996 and 2000 Olympics!

MORE: 29 best stocking fillers for men this Christmas, from gifts under £5 to luxury treats

Kieran Culkin - Fuller

Macauley's real-life little brother and fellow actor played Kevin's cousin Fuller in the film, sporting some pretty good (and VERY 90s specs). Since then, the now 38-year-old has had a thriving career, with roles in Scott Pilgrim vs the World and TV show Fargo. He is currently a leading cast member in the smash hit show Succession, where he plays Logan's youngest son, Roman Roy.

Mike C. Maroona - Jeff McCallister

.

The little delight who called Kevin "a disease" is now a MUCH better big brother and takes part in a podcast called 'Danny and Mike'! He was also quite a successful child actor, and played the older Pete on Nickelodeon show The Adventures of Pete & Pete.

Angela Goethals - Linnie McCallister

The 39-year-old has had roles in TV show 24, Grey's Anatomy and CSI since appearing as Kevin's older (and pink-favouring) sister.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.