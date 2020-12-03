Nick Knowles talks tears 'away from the cameras' on DIY SOS DIY SOS star Nick Knowles opened up about the popular show

Nick Knowles often manages to stay strong on DIY SOS when others are having a teary moment, but he recently revealed that his emotions often get the better of him when the cameras are off!

Chatting to The Guardian, he admitted that he cries while recording the voiceover. He explained: "I often need to take breaks to compose myself. It takes about 50 hours of filming to get our hour. I get to know the people on the show, I hear their stories, and the end results are life-changing.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Harry banter with builders in DIY SOS

"The generosity of all involved reminds you that people are decent – it's hugely emotional. People ask why I’m never crying at the end like everyone else. In fact I do, just away from the cameras. I don’t think that moment should be about me."

The show often has people in tears, as Nick's DIY SOS teammate Billy Byrne recently broke down in tears on the show after being reminded of his late daughter Emma, who tragically passed away from cancer when she was just 20.

Speaking about his daughter, he said: "You’ve got to accept that she was part of our lives for 20 years. Let’s talk about the 20 years that she was great and happy. We can stop shedding tears - but it’s hard."

Do you ever get emotional watching DIY SOS?

In the episode, the team were transforming participant Caroline Blanchard's home, who heartbreakingly had to twice make the decision to turn off life support for people she loves: her husband and seven-year-old daughter Natasha.

The DIY SOS team were determined to transform the home which had held such bad memories for Caroline and her family and Billy said: "Hopefully when she looks out of that window she won’t have bad memories any more, just new memories to build on."

