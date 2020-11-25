6 facts you need to know about Sarah Beeny's New Life in the Country The Channel 4 show is a hit

Viewers are glued to Sarah Beeny's New Life in the Country, which follows the famous property expert and her family's move from London to a 220-acre, semi-derelict former dairy farm in Somerset.

Ahead of the next instalment of the eight-part series, we thought we'd take a closer look at the programme and its star…

WATCH: Sarah Beeny talks about moving from London

Who is Sarah Beeny?

Best known for fronting shows including Property Ladder, Streets Ahead and Property Snakes and Ladders, doting mum Sarah is one of the UK's leading broadcasters in her field.

What is Sarah Beeny's net worth?

Considering her long television career and the fact that she owns her own property developing business, it might not come as a surprise to learn that Sarah's impressive net worth is estimated to be £2.2million, as reported by Celebrity Net Worth.

What else has Sarah Beeny done?

Believe it or not, Sarah left home at 17 and worked numerous jobs, including as a window cleaner, door-to-door saleswoman and even running her own sandwich-making business at one point.

What is Sarah Beeny's New Life in the Country about?

Sarah's new show follows her move from London to Somerset with her and family – husband Graham Swift and their four sons.

Who is in Sarah Beeny's family?

Sarah and her husband Graham, who she met when she was just 18 years old, share four sons – Billy, 15, Charlie, 14, Raffy, 11, and ten-year-old Laurie.

Anyone who's watched the show will also know that the family share cockapoo called Maple, a little cat called Bogey and of course their pygmy hedgehog, who is called Boog.

What has Sarah Beeny said about her move to Somerset?

Back in March 2019, Sarah took part in an exclusive interview with HELLO!, introducing us to her large family.

Sarah revealed it was husband Graham that wanted to move to the countryside, saying: "Graham's always wanted to move out of London and we've always harboured dreams of giving the boys that Swallows and Amazons childhood idyll."

She added that they wanted her boys to "be children as long as they can".

Sarah even told HELLO! that she can imagine her future grandchildren living in their new 220-acre sheep farm, saying: "This house has been the beating heart of our extended family and I even imagined having our grandchildren here."

