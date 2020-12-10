Nadiya Hussain has very good reason behind rejecting Strictly Come Dancing We would love to see the former Bake Off champ take to the floor!

Nadiya Hussain has revealed the one reason why she turned down a spot on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing.

Chatting to the Guardian this week, the former Great British Bake Off champion explained why she said no to show bosses, stating that it would alter her view of the show.

"I got asked to do Strictly, but I said no," she began. "I love the idea, but have no rhythm and I enjoy watching it too much."

"Once you see how a programme works from the inside, it changes how you see it. That's why I can't watch Bake Off like I used to."

Nadiya, who won the hearts of the nation back in 2015 when she was crowned winner of Bake Off, revealed she also turned down an opportunity to appear on this year's I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

"I got asked to do I'm a Celebrity this year, and a bit of me regrets not doing it," she said. "It's just so cold in Wales: if I'm going to have cockroaches in my pants I'd rather it be in the sun, thanks. Still, I can't help wondering what it would have been like."

The baker and author is fronting a new show, Nadiya's American Adventure

The Bake Off star turned TV star is set to appear in a brand new series, Nadiya's American Adventure. The two-part series, beginning this week on BBC, sees the presenter uncovering the ways in which migrants influence modern American cuisine.

In episode one, Nadiya heads to Louisiana before exploring California in episode two. The synopsis reads: "Nadiya Hussain has always been fascinated by America, home to more immigrants than any other country, and with some of the most vibrant food on the planet.

"She wants to find out more about this culinary melting pot, so sets out to explore two states she has always dreamt of visiting, Louisiana and California."

