Why you will never see Grand Designs star Kevin McCloud's own house The TV presenter has previously opened up about why he won't show photos of his home

Grand Designs TV presenter Kevin McCloud has overseen the transformation of properties into incredible homes over the years, so we should think that his own house would be nothing short of spectacular.

However, despite our curiosity, it looks like we certainly won't be getting a sneak peek at Kevin's own place any time soon, or indeed ever. Find out why...

Kevin has overseen countless house transformations on Grand Designs

Speaking in an interview back in 2010, Kevin revealed that he didn't enjoy celebrity status, and as such found it important to maintain his privacy. He told the Daily Mail: "I don’t think I’m a celebrity. If I welcomed people into my lovely home every week in the pages of a magazine they’d soon see how incredibly dull it is. It’s important to maintain a bit of mystique.

"The more of your private life you put into the public domain, the smaller your private life becomes."

He also spoke about his house to the Daily Telegraph, saying: "I'm terribly fastidious. I like symmetry and neatness, but my house is as chaotic as any other family’s."

Kevin with his son, Hugo

The TV personality previously lived in Frome, Somerset with his ex-wife Suzanna and four children, however, it is unclear whether he has relocated following the split from his wife back in 2019.

Although Kevin remains tight-lipped about his home, his Instagram is full of architectural snaps. In July, he shared a photo of a series of white stone cottages, which he captioned: "Workers laying stone paving in Alberobello, Puglia. Took this last year. Delighted to share travel pics; it helps me relive the memory." He shared a photo of a bungalow with an unusual chimney in an earlier post, writing: "The Impossible Chimney. Lake District. House is still lived in."

