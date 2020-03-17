Celebrities who are social-distancing at home with their pets: from Taylor Swift to Millie Bobby Brown and Lady Gaga These celebrity pets are getting extra cuddles

Making the most of social-distancing, these celebrities are spending their time cuddling up to their pampered pets. Gracing our feeds with the most adorable snaps, the likes of Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Millie Bobby Brown and more are keeping their furry friends close to their sides. Whether they're snuggling up in bed with a good film or having a sofa day together, these celebrities are taking time to kick back with man's best friend.

Taylor Swift

Taylor is staying indoors with her cats Meredith and Olivia

Posting a hilarious photo of her beloved cat Meredith on Instagram, Taylor wrote: "For Meredith, self quarantining is a way of life. Be like Meredith." Regularly posting super cute pics with her famous pets Meredith and Olivia on social media, we imagine Taylor will be spending self-isolation cuddled up on the sofa with her favourite girls.

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie looked comfortable in loungewear as she posed with her pampered pups

Dressed in loungewear, Millie posed with her two gorgeous pups on Monday. Spending her time indoors with the pampered pooches, Millie delivered a poignant message to her 282K Instagram followers, writing: "This is the perfect time to be with our families and fluffy friends. Self-isolation is very important. Social distancing is very important. Let's protect the people that hold our history. Stay safe and I'm sending my love."

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa cuddled up with her dog Darla while watching a film

Vanessa Hudgens and her dog Darla are often joined at the hip, so it's no surprise that the two are spending self-isolation snuggled up in bed with a good film. Sharing a video on her Insta story, Darla can be seen sitting at the end of Vanessa's bed while she watches Anastasia - too cute!

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga indulged in a sofa day with her four French Bulldogs

Looking effortlessly chic as she chilled on the sofa with her four French Bulldogs, Lady Gaga captioned her Instagram post: "The kindest/healthiest thing we can do is self-quarantine and not hang out with people over 65 and in large groups. I wish I could see my parents and grandmas right now but it's much safer to not so I don't get them sick in case I have it. I'm hanging at home with my dogs."

Lily Collins

Lily Collins is spending quality time with her boyfriend and their dog Redford

Lily Collins and her boyfriend Charlie McDowell love spending time with their adorable dog, Redford. Posting a sweet picture of the three of them on Instagram, Lily captioned the image: "My self-isolation squad…"

Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale is spending time with her hilarious cat Willow

Kate Beckinsale's super cute cat Willow has a talent for hiding in the strangest of places. Sharing a hilarious photo of Willow peering out from a drawer, Kate wrote: "Hope you are all ok out there. Sending love."

