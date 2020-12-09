Escape to the Country's Jules Hudson announces exciting 2021 news – and fans are thrilled The TV star also present Channel 5's On the Farm

TV presenter Jules Hudson is known as Mr Countryside thanks to his stints on BBC's Escape to the Country and Channel 5's On the Farm series. The 50-year-old is hugely popular among viewers of the shows, so it's unsurprising that his latest announcement thrilled his fans.

Taking to social media, the countryside expert revealed he would be taking part in a very special On the Farm festival next year. Jules wrote on Twitter: "Morning everyone! Next August, I'll be hosting the first ever 5 On the Farm, The Yorkshire Village Festival at Cannon Hall Farm. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am!"

Many followers of Jules replied underneath expressing their excitement. One person wrote: "Absolutely amazing can't wait well deserved guys," while another said: "Brilliant news Jules. What an amazing gathering it will be! Xx."

Others were equally happy about next year's plans, writing: "Just booked two VIP tickets. This is one festival not to be missed!" while a fourth said: "Just listened to Rob's announcement. Sounds as though it will be brilliant. Exciting times ahead!"

The presenter shared the news on social media

The On the Farm festival isn't the only recent news Jules has shared with his fanbase. The presenter also revealed there would be an On the Farm Christmas special.

The author and broadcaster could be seen with his Channel 5 co-stars in a video joking about their "bromance", as he wrote in the caption: "As you can see, the Christmas special is coming very soon!", along with a Santa Clause emoji.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, filming for Friday On the Farm and This Week On the Farm has been a challenge for the team and the farmers ended up shooting a lot of the content themselves. So viewers are no doubt looking forward to the festive episode.

One person said: "Love it!!!! You three plus Helen always cheer me up!!! Thank you!!", while another gushed: "Can't actually wait for this!"

