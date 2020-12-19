Strictly's Janette Manrara admits she's struggling to be apart from Aljaz Skorjanec The dancer is missing her husband

It's been all change on Strictly Come Dancing this year – not least because of strict social distancing guidelines. It has meant that pro dancers have only been allowed to mix with their partners – and one star, in particular, has been struggling.

Married couple Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec have been forced to live apart ever since the show began in November. And it's been taking its toll on Janette, who has made it to the final of the show for the very first time.

While Aljaz and his celeb partner Clara Amfo were voted out of the 2020 series at the end of November, Janette is still in the competition, and will be hoping to lift the Glitterball trophy this weekend with her partner, HRVY.

But her husband has certainly been on her mind in recent weeks. Last month, Janette was forced to celebrate her 37th birthday without her spouse, and she took to Instagram with a sweet tribute.

The Strictly pro shared a clip, put together by a fan, showing her and Aljaz's most romantic moments together. "Miss him... so much," she wrote across the video, whilst adding a huge 'LOVE' emoji too.

In another post, she again referenced her husband of three years, calling him the "love of my life".

Strictlystar Janette has been missing her husband

"Wow.... waking up after my birthday yesterday and feeling so overwhelmed w/ love and joy for ALL of your messages! Although it was a strange one during a COVID lockdown, I have never felt more connected to all of you.

"I shed a happy tear last night reading the kind words you all had to say about me. All I kept thinking is how grateful I am to be 37 years old, married to the love of my life, w/ the most wonderful family and friends, w/ the most AMAZING online community, and also still having the passion to chase BIG dreams!"

She added: "I know this year has been tough for all of us, but my birthday yesterday was just another reminder at how much love and kindness truly does conquer all! THANK YOU from the bottom of my heart for every single message! I’m in awe at how much love and light there really is in this world for us all to share w/ one another always...."

