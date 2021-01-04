Fans saying same thing about BBC's 'dark' new drama The Serpent Jenna Coleman and Tahar Rahim star in the new series

The Serpent began on BBC last weekend and, according to viewers, it did not disappoint. The new drama, starring Victoria's Jenna Coleman and star of A Prophet, Tahar Rahim, tells the eye-opening real-life story of conman and killer Charles Sobhraj and how he was brought to justice. And it seems that the plot had fans all reacting in a similar way.

Taking to social media, viewers were quick to give their verdict, branding the drama "dark" and "gripping". As well as loving the plot, plenty were keen to watch the show in one sitting.

One person wrote on Twitter: "Watched BBC's drama #TheSerpent in one night. Amazing performances but absolutely harrowing and vile, as it should be. It won't leave me for a long time."

A second person tweeted: "Started watching #TheSerpent last night & guarantee we will not be watching one episode at a time. Dark, mesmeric, 70s setting & styling on SE Asian hippy trail, it's disturbingly addictive." A third person added: "If we make #TheSerpent last the week it will be a minor miracle!"

Jenna Coleman stars in the drama

The Serpent focuses on the notorious Charles Sobhraj, who was the main suspect in the murders of up to 12 Western travellers across India, Thailand and Nepal. He became known as the Serpent due to his skills avoiding the authorities and for his deceptive manner. But he also became known as the 'bikini killer' due to the clothing worn by a number of his victims.

The synopsis for the show reads: "Posing as a gem dealer, Sobhraj and his girlfriend Marie-Andrée Leclerc travelled across Thailand, Nepal and India in 1975 and 1976, carrying out a spree of crimes on the Asian 'Hippie Trail' and becoming the chief suspects in a series of murders of young Western travellers."

Also appearing in the drama is Vera star Billy Howle, Les Miserable actress Ellie Bamber and Amesh Edireweera.

