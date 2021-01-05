Viewers disappointed as Breaking Dad dropped from schedule in last-minute change Fans have been looking forward to series three of the hit travel show

Bradley & Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad has proved hugely popular ever since it first hit screens. But viewers hoping to tune into the first episode of the travel show's third series were left disappointed on Monday night as it was pulled from schedules in a last-minute change.

The show, which sees Bradley Walsh and son Barney embark on some seriously epic adventures, was due to return to screens for a brand new series starting Monday 4 January on ITV. However, the first episode did not air as it clashed with Boris Johnson's latest coronavirus briefing.

WATCH: Get a sneak peek of Breaking Dad season three

Many viewers hoping to tune into the latest series took to Twitter to express their disappointment at the last minute cancellation. "Not impressed that Boris's update is at eight, and they've had to bump @BradleyWalsh and Son. Devastated," one fan of the show tweeted.

Another wrote: "I just sat down to watch Barney and Bradley for a much needed laugh and got Boris instead,"

"Gutted! Was really looking forward to watching so is shame that has been put back to next week."a third grumbled.

Luckily, fans won't have to wait long as the brand new series of Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad will air at the scheduled time of 8pm next Monday, according to the production company behind the show.

Barney took to Instagram to share the message from Hungry Bear Media, which read: "Hi everyone, Boris Johnson will be addressing the nation tonight at 8 pm. So ITV have moved the first episode to next Monday 11 at the same time of 8 pm. Stay safe and look after each other."

The new series of Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad will begin next Monday

The third series sees The Chase presenter Bradley and 23-year-old Barney hit the road together again, this time staying closer to home, as they take on all the weird and wonderful activities Europe has to offer. Their first stop for episode one is the Netherlands, where they try out the sport of canal jumping, before the pair don Lycra for a spot of velodrome track cycling alongside a world champion, and take on the world's tallest freestanding climbing wall.

The first two series of the light-hearted documentary, which began in 2019, saw the father-son duo travel to different corners of the USA as they embarked on a daring road trip, starting at the southernmost point of the country – Florida Keys.

