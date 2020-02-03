Super Bowl 2020 reveals new trailers from No Time to Die, Mulan and more - watch here Which one are you most looking forward to watching?

How exciting was Sunday night? From the Super Bowl to the BAFTAs, there was no shortage of top notch content from la-la land! While the BAFTAs celebrated some of the biggest films of 2019, and Super Bowl gave us a sneak peek at some of the most anticipated upcoming film and TV shows for this year. From the latest James Bond trailer to a first look at Marvel's WandaVision, check out our roundup of Super Bowl trailers here...

WandaVision, Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki

Perhaps the most intriguing of all of the Super Bowl trailers was the first ever look at Disney+'s first ever Marvel shows, which feature several beloved characters of the MCU including Sam AKA the Falcon, Bucky, Vision and Wanda and Loki. The clip teases a sitcom-style show for WandaVision, as well as showing Sam pick up the Captain America shield left to him by Steve Rodgers in Endgame. It ends with Loki in a prison uniform, saying: "I'm going to burn this place to the ground." Intrigued? Us too!

Black Widow

We couldn't be more excited about the Black Widow movie, particularly after watching this latest clip! Starring Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz and Florence Pugh, this all-star cast play a group of Russian assassins who have trained together and reunite for unfinished business.

Mulan

We were lucky enough to be treated to a full-length trailer for the Disney live-action film at the Super Bowl - which explained why Mulan decided to take her father's place to go out to fight, pretending to be a man to get into the army. The trailer is full of awesome fight scenes and a star turn from Liu Yifei as Mulan.

No Time to Die

The trailer shows more of Rami Malek's villain in the upcoming film, and also teased that James' love interest had a "secret" that will "be the death of him". We're officially so hyped up to watch the latest 007 adventure.

A Quiet Place Part 2

The first clip of the Quiet Place sequel reveals the origins of how the alien invasion began, as well as hinting at the family's future. Fortunately, it appears that it isn't the end for John Karsinski, who appears in flashbacks, and the clip also revealed a first look at Peaky Blinders' Cillian Murphy.

