Viewers have been loving season three of Star Trek: Discovery which follows the voyages of Michael Burnham and her crew as they discover new worlds and new life forms.

But what does the future have in store for the Starfleet crew? Keep reading for everything we know so far about Star Trek: Discovery season four...

Star Trek: Discovery season four plot

The plot of season four remains firmly under wraps for now, but showrunner Alex Kurtzman did reveal that all future seasons of the show will take place in the 32nd Century.

Fans will know that season three ended with Michael Burnham becoming the new captain while Saru returned to Kaminar, but we will have to wait and see if Saru returns to the USS Discovery or decides to remain on his home planet. Without a trailer for the new season just yet, it's anyone's guess what will happen.

Star Trek: Discovery season four release date

Following the announcement that the show had been renewed for another two seasons, filming for Star Trek: Discovery season four officially began in Toronto in November 2020 with new safety measures and restrictions put in place due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

Did you enjoy season three?

If it all goes smoothly, filming should be wrapped up by June 2021. However, it could be a while before the new season hits screens given the show's lengthy post-production process. One thing we know for sure is that the show will continue to air on US channel CBS All Access before landing on Netflix the next day for international fans of the sci-fi series.

Star Trek: Discovery season four cast

Star Trek: Discovery season 3 added a lot of new names to its cast including David Ajala as Cleveland Booker, Blu del Barrio as Adira Tal, and Ian Alexander as Grey Tal and it looks like we should expect to see all reprise their roles for season four.

Given that both Sonequa Martin-Green and Doug Jones appeared in the season four announcement video alongside co-showrunners Michelle Paradise and Alex Kurtzman, it seems pretty certain that both will also make their return.

The season three finale saw Saru return to Kaminar

Discussing the new season, Martin-Green said: "I am so excited to be back on set and I'm so excited to be giving you season four, and to watch season three. That's what I'm really excited about."

Jones added: "I am looking forward to the one thing I always look most forward to when we get to come back for another season of Star Trek: Discovery, and that is to be reunited with my family again, the Trek family, the Discovery family."

