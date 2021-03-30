Release date for second half of Lucifer season five confirmed - and it's sooner than you think New episodes are on their way

Good news, Lucifer fans - the release date for part two of its current fifth season has finally been announced!

The much-loved show, which stars Brit actor Tom Ellis as a crime-solving devil, will return to screens with eight new episodes in May, before its sixth and final season.

Lucifer bosses confirmed the news in a tweet that read: "We know that more episodes are what you truly desire. Season 5B arrives on Netflix May 28th."

Guest star Dennis Haysbert teased that an announcement would be coming "soon" just last week, but it seems that many fans weren't expecting the release date to be mere weeks away.

"Omg my fellow Lucifan followers I'M SO EXCITED!" one person wrote, while someone else remarked: "This is the good news I needed today." Another added: "The wait is almost over!!" while a fourth simply said: "FINALLY".

As fans of the show will know, filming for the Netflix series faced a number of setbacks last year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. While the first eight instalments of the hit series' fifth season dropped on the streaming platform last August, the latter episodes were only completed at the end of the year.

The new episodes will land on Netflix in May

Actor D.B Woodside, who plays Lucifer's brother Amenadiel, recently told fans to expect "a lot of chaos" in the new episodes. Speaking to TVLine he said that the episode nine will "pick up literally two seconds from where we ended".

He continued: "Amenadiel is absolutely humiliated that God saw him behaving the way that he was with his brothers because as the oldest, he's really supposed to be the one that sets the example – and he was not doing that!"

