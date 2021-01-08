The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy reveals she is a huge fan of this British TV show The star opened up about watching the series on The Graham Norton Show

Anya Taylor-Joy joined The Graham Norton Show on Friday night to discuss the huge success of The Queen's Gambit, and it sounds like The Great British Bake Off was hugely helpful to her during filming!

MORE: Fans blown away after spotting this Love Actually star in Netflix's The Queen's Gambit

Chatting about the beloved Channel 4 show to its former presenter Mel Giedroyc, who also appeared on the chat show, she said: "Being in Beth’s headspace the whole time was quite an intense experience and I had never seen Bake Off before, so I clung to it for the whole time – I watched it from the very beginning, so you were right there with me the whole time."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Anya stars in The Queen's Gambit

She also opened up about the surreal experience of seeing herself on a billboard for the first time, explaining: "After quarantining I was still very jetlagged so went for a walk at four in the morning and ended up on Sunset Boulevard and there was a giant billboard of my face.

"I have never experienced that before in my life and promptly turned around and walked away because it was too much."

MORE: Will there be a second season of Netflix's The Queen's Gambit?

MORE: Viewers are saying the same thing about Netflix's The Queen's Gambit

Have you watched The Queen's Gambit yet? The story follows Anya as Beth Harmon, a chess prodigy who is determined to become the world's greatest player, while struggling with her increasing dependence on drugs and alcohol.

Anya is a big fan of Bake Off

Meanwhile, Mel joined Graham to chat about her new panel show, Unforgivable. She said: "We have an amazing array of people who are all surprisingly open in telling quite scurrilous stories about themselves.

"It was fascinating and I had the feeling they didn’t quite know what the show was because we did get some rather bad stuff out of people. I think they were so pleased to be out of lockdown and among people that they overshared!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.