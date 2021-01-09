Who has been revealed on The Masked Singer so far? Find out which celebrities have been unmasked on the ITV show...

The Masked Singer returned to our screens recently providing the perfect Saturday night entertainment we all need.

The wacky talent show, which features Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora and Mo Gilligan on its judging panel, sees a number of masked contestants take to the stage to show off their singing skills.

MORE: Meet The Masked Singer's newest panellist Mo Gilligan

While there's plenty of theories out there on who is who, a couple of famous faces have already been revealed on the show so far. Ahead of episode three this weekend, get up to speed on who they are below...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meet the masks The Masked Singer series two

Who was the first celebrity to be unmasked on The Masked Singer?

In week one of the ITV reality show, the first mask to reach the bottom two and be eliminated was Alien. The clues included a "murder on the dancefloor" reference, and eventually they were unmasked as singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

After the big reveal, the Crying At the Discotheque singer admitted she took part in the show to please her kids. She told audiences: "That's basically why I did it. I haven't told them, no. Hopefully they'll be quite surprised, it's quite a good secret isn't it?"

MORE: 5 secrets about The Masked Singer that may surprise you

MORE: What will Bridgerton season two be about? We have the details...

MORE: Fans saying same thing about The Circle USA

Sophie Ellis-Bextor was under the Alien mask

Who was the second celebrity to be unmasked on The Masked Singer?

The second mask to be booted off the show was Seahorse. The clues for their mystery identity included them once stealing toilet paper from "a total legends" house. Eventually, it was Spice Girl Mel B that was revealed to the audience. Scary Spice said of her time on the programme: "The show's a great show, and you get to not be yourself for a second."

Mel B was Seahorse on The Masked Singer

Who are the celebrities rumoured to be taking part in The Masked Singer?

Other masks on the show include Robin, Badger, Grandfather Clock and many more. A number of big celebrity names have been floating on social media as the true identities under the masks including Aston Merrygold from JLS, Stacey Solomon and Sir Lenny Henry. We'll have to wait and see!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.