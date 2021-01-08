Rebel Wilson's throwback childhood photo has to be seen to be believed She recently overhauled her health

Rebel Wilson has style, sass and the cutest childhood photos! The Australian-born actress is a Hollywood star, but long before she hit the dizzy heights of stardom she was a regular kid with some adorable outfits.

The star, 40, shared a throwback photo of herself on Instagram during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and her ensemble was too much to handle.

In the photo, Rebel was stood looking at the camera with a group of friends and was wearing a red bobble hat, blouse with a ribbon and a little tartan skirt. She had her hands placed neatly in front of her and she smiled shyly for the camera.

Rebel looked to be about seven-years-old in the photo and had her blonde, locks tucked underneath her hat.

The Pitch Perfect actress recently rang in 2021 after an incredible 2020. She branded it her ‘Year of Health’ and overhauled her body and mind.

She shed more than 65lbs and hit her goal weight a month before she had planned.

Rebel grew up in Australia and has three siblings

Rebel has lived in Los Angeles for several years but she grew up in Australia with her three brothers and sisters.

Her parents were professional dog handlers and the family travelled around selling canine products from a caravan.

Rebel has always been full of character and despite the fact she has a serious stage-acting background, she ended up in comedic roles.

Rebel has lost more than 65lbs

That is all about to change, however, as she recently landed her first non-comedic role in a movie.

Rebel’s desire to switch her career course also inspired her to overhaul her health.

She told The Mirror: "I literally feel as if I have to physically transform because it's very difficult for people to imagine [me in serious roles] for some reason – even though we're in a very imaginative industry.

"I feel that I physically have to show you that I am different and I am transformed in order to help transform my career."

Adding: "I still love comedy, but I did train originally as a dramatic actress which people forget."

