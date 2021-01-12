Colin Firth wants to play Good Morning Britain star Piers Morgan in a film Can you see Colin Firth taking on the role?

Piers Morgan has revealed that Colin Firth wants to play him in a film - can you see him taking on the role? Chatting on Good Morning Britain, Piers said: "He rang me on my mobile phone and said, 'Piers, it's Colin Firth, we don't know each other but I want to let you know that on principle, I never turn down work!"

Piers continued: "[He said], 'I should be very interested in playing you in a movie!' so thank you Colin!"

WATCH: Colin wants to play Piers in a film, according to Piers

The GMB star then cast the rest of the team, with Susanna Reid as Catherine Zeta-Jones, Laura Tobin as Martine McCutcheon and Dr Hilary Jones as George Clooney. However, fans had their own suggestions, with one pointing out that Piers bears a resemblance to the bird lady in Mary Poppins, writing: "Brenda Fricker as Piers Morgan, undoubtedly."

Another added: "Susanna Reid would surely be played by Jennifer Connelly. And Piers Morgan played by Brenda Fricker."

Piers previously compared himself to Colin Firth back in 2019, and revealed that his daughter Elise had something to say about that! Posting on Instagram, he wrote: "Watching Love Actually with my daughter for the first time, and explained that people often mix me up with Colin Firth. There was a lengthy pause.” He went on to say that she replied: "No Dada... you're a lot fatter."

Piers talked about his resemblance to Colin

Colin is currently set to star opposite Stanley Tucci in the upcoming film Supernova, which is set to be released in the UK in March. The story follows partners Sam and Tusker who try to make their time together count after Tusker is diagnosed with early-onset dementia.

