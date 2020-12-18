Why 2021 might be Piers Morgan's last year on Good Morning Britain The Good Morning Britain presenter signed a two-year contract in 2019

Piers Morgan is a familiar face on breakfast television nowadays while hosting Good Morning Britain alongside his co-star, Susanna Reid, but could 2021 be his last year on the show?

The TV presenter previously revealed that his contact had been renewed until 2021 back in December 2019, and confirmed that he would be leaving the show when it ends. At the time, he told Susanna: "I've got two more years. Two more years of stories... anyway that's it, two more years and then I'll sail off into the sunset." Piers added later on in the show: "And I guarantee then I'll be out."

He previously announced the news on Twitter, writing: "*BREAKING NEWS* After weeks of frenzied global, possibly galactic speculation, I'm delighted to announce I've just signed a new two-year deal with ITV to co-present @GMB & two more five-part series of Life Stories. What could be a better Christmas present for the nation?"

Susanna seized the opportunity to jokily respond: "Can’t think of a better Christmas present *stares at list*." Piers later joked: "My tweet went down well, thank you people. I know how pleased you were.

Will the TV personality leave the show when his contract ends?

"Slightly underwhelmed by the response from my colleagues. The viewers are euphoric. My co-workers are wrestling with it." He continued: "I've seen more cheerful people in a mausoleum."

The TV personality spoke about the gig on the show to The Sun's TV mag back in May, saying: "I love working with Susanna and the team – we’re a Ying Yang that works... If my style upsets people, don't watch! Watch something else. Nobody's forcing anyone to watch it. You've got a remote control in your hand, I really don't understand what the problem is."

