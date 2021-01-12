Meet The Bachelor contestant 'Queen' Victoria Larson

The Bachelor recently returned to ABC for a new season, with Matt James as the latest leading man looking for love and one Bachelorette has made quite the impression on viewers already.

From arriving at the house in a tiara and throne to listing her occupation as 'Queen', it's safe to say Victoria Larson is already shaping up to be one of the most entertaining contestants on this series.

But what do we know about this self-styled Queen when the cameras are off? Keep reading to find out...

Victoria Larson bio

Victoria is from New York but now lives in Los Angeles with an adorable Goldendoodle called Coco, who has her own Instagram page called @cocoafamous. While Victoria's own social media profile boasts of beautiful seaside snaps and bikini shots, the 27-year-old says she has outgrown her "once upon a time jetsetter lifestyle" and is now looking to settle down.

Victoria Larson has made quite the impression on viewers since joining The Bachelor

Victoria Larson career

Despite listing her occupation as Queen, Victoria does, in fact, have a job. She is the founder of not one, but two beauty businesses. Vikki Larson Beauty sells a variety of self-care products "to enhance beauty for mind, body and spirit" life dry body brushes and candles while JetSetGlo is a mobile spray tanning company for "jetsetters" in the LA area.

The Bachelor contestant has quite the impressive resume; she is a certified Pilates instructor, health coach, and realtor and has previously worked as a flight attendant.

Victoria is a certified Pilates instructor

Victoria Larson love life

While we don't know much about Victoria's past relationships, we do know the main thing this Bachelor contestant looks for in a partner are, "loyalty, honesty and independence". She told ABC that finding a partner who is into meditation and spirituality would also be a "huge plus" for her.

"Victoria loves romance, and with her love language being physical touch, she hopes to find someone who appreciates that side of her," her profile reads.

