Saved by the Bell is returning to screens with a new season Some Saved by the Bell favourites will also return – including Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley!

A Saved by the Bell reboot is in the works! The best part? Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley are returning, too. It's going to be the best thing on television! The cult show will be returning on NBCUniversal's much-anticipated streaming service, Peacock, and the revival will be written and executive produced by Tracey Wigfield who has also worked on 30 Rock.

In the new installment of the comedy, California Gov. Zack Morris (once played by Mark-Paul Gosselaar) gets into trouble for closing low-income high schools, and suggests affected students be transferred to some of the state's best performing schools – including Bayside High. What could possibly go wrong?

The show is a cult favourite

Saved by the Bell celebrated its 30th-anniversary last month, and ran for four seasons on NBC between 1989 and 1992. Mark-Paul Gosselaar starred as Zack Morris and others in the group included A.C. Slater (played by Mario Lopez) and Jessie Spano (Elizabeth Berkley). A spinoff, Saved By the Bell: The College Years, ran one season between 1993 and 1994.

Fans of the show will be thrilled by the news

As for NBCUniversal's streaming service, Peacock is set to launch next April and will feature plenty of new shows alongside more than 15,000 hours of content from the NBC movie vaults – including The Office which as of 2021 will only be available to stream for free on Peacock. The same goes for Parks and Recreation, which can currently be streamed on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video.

The name is based on NBC's iconic colourful logo, which is in fact a peacock. Traditionally, the rainbow-coloured peacock can always be found in the bottom corner of the TV screen when a show is playing. According to a press release, Peacock intends to play homage to NBC's: "Rich legacy of creating beloved films, TV series, characters and franchises that have been at the epicenter of pop culture and will continue to define the future of entertainment."

Other reboots include Battlestar Galactica, Punky Brewster and there'll also be a Real Housewives spinoff. Bring on April!

