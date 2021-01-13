The Cabins: Where is the ITV2 dating show filmed? The cabins on the show are seriously impressive

We can't get enough of ITV2's new dating show The Cabins which sees hopeful singletons return to back-to-basics dating by hitching up together in intimate log cabins.

As viewers have no doubt seen on the show, each sumptuous cabin boasts a hot tub, games, romantic outdoor seating and fully equipped kitchens for contestants to rustle up date-worthy treats. But where exactly is the dating show filmed? Here's what we know about the show's stunning filming location…

WATCH: Have you been watching The Cabins?

Where is The Cabins filmed?

ITV2 have not specified the exact location for the reality show's luxurious log cabins but instead shared that they are "nestled in the UK countryside".

However, we're pretty confident that the show was filmed at Hidden River Cabins which is located on a secluded private estate close to the Lake District in Northwest England - have a look below at venue's cabins which bear quite the resemblance to those on the dating show.

The luxury venue describes itself as a dog-friendly rural retreat perfect for honeymooners and families alike.

ITV2 have previously stated that the series was filmed at the stunning resort in November 2020, during the second nationwide lockdown in England with coronavirus safety precautions in place, so it would make sense given that the venue could not allow members of the public to stay at that time.

A spokeswoman for the venue said: "Hidden River Cabins is unique as we provide traditional log cabins in the beautiful Cumbrian countryside.

"Each cabin has been spaced far apart from each other to create the feeling of seclusion with the added extra of hot tubs overlooking the river."

Each cabin can sleep up to six people

Can you stay in The Cabins?

Once national lockdown is over, yes! You can book to stay in any of Hidden River Cabins' luxury cabins for a minimum of three nights - but be quick as they're booking up quickly thanks to the popularity of the show!

While the Cabins are the perfect romantic getaway for couples, each cabin can actually sleep up to six people, making them perfect for a post-lockdown catch up with friends and family.

The Cabins airs weeknights at 9pm on ITV2

