Amazon's Lord of the Rings prequel series just got a major update - and fans will be pleased! It sounds pretty epic already

The official synopsis for Amazon's highly-anticipated The Lord of the Ring series has been announced, giving fans an idea of what to expect from the epic fantasy show when it hits screens later this year.

MORE: Bridgerton heartthrob Rege-Jean Page was in Harry Potter - did you spot him?

While information about the show's storyline remains firmly under wraps, the synopsis reveals that the upcoming series will take place "thousands of years before" the events of JRR Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings and will include both new and familiar faces.

It also looks like the series will revisit many of the franchises' epic locations such as the Misty Mountains and Lindon, as well as introduce viewers to new ones such as the island of Númenor, which has not been depicted on screen before.

The series will take place "thousands of years before" The Lord of the Rings

One of the returning characters fans can expect to see in the series is Galadriel, who was portrayed by Cate Blanchett in Peter Jackson's trilogy. According to Deadline, His Dark Materials actress Morfydd Clark will take on the role of 'young Galadriel' in the new series.

Morfydd Clark will take on the role of Galadriel

The official synopsis for the series reads: "This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

MORE: Teresa Palmer opens up about the future of A Discovery of Witches

MORE: Rupert Grint has a 'strange new perspective' on horror series Servant now he's a dad

MORE: Every new Netflix movie we will be watching in 2021

"Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

Maxim Baldry and Robert Aramayo will star in lead roles in the series

"From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

Filming for the series is said to be well underway in New Zealand, where the original trilogy was also filmed. In December, it was announced that British actor and comedian Lenny Henry would be joining the cast of the show, which also includes Ozark's Peter Mullan, Game of Thrones actor Robert Aramayo and Years and Years star Maxim Baldry.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.